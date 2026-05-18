Harlem Wizards player gives his time to inspire Baltimore area students

Harlem Wizards player “King Arthur” combines basketball, entertainment and inspiration uplifting students across Baltimore.

Arthur Ellis Jr., better known on the court as “King Arthur,” has spent nearly two decades entertaining crowds as part of the Harlem Wizards.

Known for their family-friendly basketball shows, the Harlem Wizards travel across the country blending comedy, tricks and high-energy performances. But for Ellis, the work goes beyond entertainment.

Randall Newsome — WMAR King Arthur hypes up a crowd of kids at North Bend Elementary

The Baltimore-area resident is spending time in Baltimore City and Baltimore County schools with a message focused on positivity, encouragement and hope for young people.

He loves taking them to the place he calls “Happyville," the same name as his nonprofit.

King Arthur says his mission of becoming a positive voice for the youth and eventually one of the "best motivational speakers in the world" comes from the trials that he went through losing close friends and family, triggering a mental breakdown. However, he's thankful that wasn't the end of his story and now he's encouraging others; letting them know that no matter what they're going through, they can make it too.

Randall Newsome — WMAR King Arthur during an interview with WMAR

“The world does a great job of highlighting nonsense and discrediting the light. So my job is to bring the light to the world,” Ellis said.

Ellis is scheduled to visit 14 schools in the Baltimore area as part of his outreach efforts.

Randall Newsome — WMAR King Arthur at an event at North Bend Elementary/Middle School

On May 21st and 22nd he'll also be joined by the rest of the Harlem Wizards for games at Milford Mill Academy and St. Frances Academy, where the team will take on school staff members and community participants.

In addition to the exhibition games, Ellis is hosting two more free events in the Baltimore area:

"Love & Grit" Basketball Camp: New Town High School 4931 New Town Boulevard, Owings Mills, MD

When: Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

"Free Sweat" Community Workout: Free Sweat Gym

When: Sunday, May 24th from 11am - 1p.m.

1718 Belmont Ave in Windsor Mill, MD

Contact King Arthur at 410-900-4539 to register for both events.