Double-lung transplant recipient continues mission to find more 'heroes' to champion for organ donation

BALTIMORE — April is National Donate Life Month. It's a time to honor those who save lives through the gift of organ donation—and to inspire others to do the same.

Earl Holt Jr., grew up loving superheroes, cheering on figures like Spider-Man—a superhero he admired for never giving up, no matter the odds. However, in 2010, he found himself in a very real fight when a rare disease turned his up life upside down.

“I used to be a healthy guy. I used to run, play sports… and then I get hit with this disease that nobody knew too much about,” he said.His condition quickly worsened. Holt was placed on home oxygen and given devastating news—he had only months to live.

The only chance to survive: a double-lung transplant.

Sherri Holt Earl Holt Jr. after undergoing a double-lung transplant

“I was less than like two or three months left to live… and I had the odds against me,” Holt recalled.Finding a donor match wasn’t easy. He needed someone with the same blood type and similar physical traits, including height.

But someone—somewhere—made the decision to become an organ donor.

That decision saved his life.

The Birth of “Unkle Earl”

While Holt’s donor became his hero, a new identity began to take shape during his recovery.

A nurse at the hospital told him he reminded her of her uncle. Soon, others followed.

“I had nurses call me Uncle Earl. I had doctors calling me Uncle Earl… even my meal tray said ‘Uncle Earl,’” he said.Spelled with a “K” for kindness, “Unkle Earl” became more than a nickname—it became a mission.

Holt dawns his green hoodie with the "E" symbol across his chest, embracing the nickname, not because he considers himself a hero, but because he feels it's his duty to spread a message that could save countless lives.

“I know there’s thousands of people out there who don’t understand… like I didn’t,” he said. His wife, Dr. Sherri Holt, says education changed everything for them.

Randall Newsome - WMAR Unkle Earl during an interview with WMAR

“A lot of things we didn’t know—and that’s where education came in to help us,” she said.Together, they now share their story at events, in their community, and through Holt’s book, reaching thousands of people with a message of hope.

Fighting Fear With Awareness

Through their advocacy, the Holts aim to confront what they call the biggest villain in this story: fear. They've found that it's the most common obstacle people face, including Earl.

“It’s really enhanced and made him a better person because he’s no longer worried about the fear,” Dr. Holt said. Their goal is simple—to show people what’s possible on the other side of saying “yes” to organ donation.

Sherri Holt Earl Holt Jr. with his wife Sherri

According to research from Donate Life America:



More than 100,000 people in the United States are currently waiting for a life-saving transplant.



Every 8 minutes, another person is added to the waiting list



Every day, 13 people die waiting

That’s why stories like Holt’s matter.

“A transplant can save your life,” he said. During National Donate Life Month, Holt hopes more people will consider becoming donors—and in doing so, becoming a part of someone else's miracle.

You can learn more about organ donation and how to register through Donate Life America.

Holt’s book, “Unkle Earl: A Double-Lung Transplant Recipient’s Story of Survival,” is also available HERE.

