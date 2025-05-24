Denied claims, high electric bills, and a first look, it's our Your Voice, Your Stories lookback

This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with a story from WMAR-2 News Blair Sabol, who introduced us to Luke, a Baltimore AirBNB host. He estimates a less than $500 stay in late April ended up costing him more than $7,600. He did what he was supposed to do, filed a claim, but it was denied. Watch his story below for details on why.

Airbnb denies claim after guest caused nearly $8,000 in damages

We also heard the voices of those fighting to pay the bills, specifically electric bills. We all feel the pinch, but those living at Douglass Homes are really feeling it.

WMAR-2 News Raven Payne introduced us to Reverend Annie Chambers "I can't even afford some of the necessities, things I need—medicine, food," Chambers said.

Electricity bills causing public housing tenants to speak out

And then we head out to Harford County, where we saw plans for the site of the old Harford Mall.

"It’s dreary. It used to be a bustling place, people used to be there, and now it’s just kind of like desolate, dead," Luca Fleshman, who works at a store inside the mall.

Change is hard. A lot of people have memories from the mall, including the author of this article, who once slept on the floor of that mall with her Brownie Troop, but many agree it's time for something fresh.

Click and see more on the plans for the site of the Harford Mall.

What's next for the spot where the Harford Mall now sits?

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR. If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.