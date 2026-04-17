'Build a better community': Library staffer prints free custom 3D accessibility devices after seeing need

GLENWOOD, Md. — Disabilities can make even day-to-day tasks, like writing or drawing, a tall order. But a small change can make a world of difference.

Nobody knows that better than Kim Johanson.

“I think we build a better community when everyone belongs, when everyone has input, when everyone is valued,” she said.

Johanson is an adult instructor and research specialist at the Glenwood Branch Library off of Rt. 97. You might find her at the Makerspace, teaching classes or helping kids make buttons with the laser cutter or fidget toys on the 3D printer.

In this space, ideas become reality. But Johanson saw that some who stopped by needed an extra hand in making that happen.

“We often have groups come in with special needs. We have people who need one-on-one assistance," she said. "I was noticing as they're using the Makerspace, making a button, they were having to do hand-over-hand in order to help them grip and hold,” she explained.

Johanson went searching for a solution, seeking plans online to make accessible tools.

“I wanted something that was really simple to set up so that anyone could do it,” she said.

She landed on the penmouse from “Make Good,” a non-profit that makes custom assistive devices and provides a free online database of 3D-printed designs. A press of a button and two hours' time later, it became a new addition to the creative space, at half the cost of buying from the company. She’s also 3D-printed slot readers that help readers focus on one line at a time.

Howard County Library System This 3D printed penmouse helps people who may have dexterity or grip issues write and draw with ease.

Johanson also saw that the need was beyond the branch.

“Community members that came in, they're saying: ‘Oh my mom could really use this, she doesn't have the ability to use things anymore,’ ‘Oh my grandpa just got diagnosed and is losing his ability,’” Johanson recalled.

Already selling the tools at a lower cost-point than elsewhere, she got the green light from management to make the accessibility tools more accessible by giving them away for free, as part of Developmental Disabilities Awareness month in March.

“Between our branch and the Savage branch, which also has 3D printers, we've given away 36 since mid-March, and that's just by word of mouth,” Johanson explained. “Usually with 3D printing we're making things like toys, making fidget toys, but being able to see a need, fill a need, and be able to make a difference in everyday life, that's the sweet spot of my job.”

The library system has since expanded the program. It will continue to give away the devices for free. Another reason the branch, located in western Howard County, is well worth the drive.