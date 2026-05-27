Baltimore Twins hope to take art lovers on a journey of history and legacy

BALTIMORE — The Quid Nunc Art Gallery in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood is giving visitors a look into the lives, memories and creative connection shared by twin artists Akio and Keila Evans.

The exhibit, titled “Twin Journeys,” brings together the work of the brother and sister duo, whose relationship extends beyond family. It's a connection both siblings say they feel every day — emotionally, spiritually and creatively.

“If he’s feeling down, I can tell, and the same goes for him,” Keila Evans said.

The twins say their shared experiences often show up in each others work, even when they are creating separately.

“It’d be moments where I’ve experienced something firsthand, you know, in real time, and my twin will channel that and recreate something,” Akio explained.

WMAR Akio and Keila Evans in an interview with WMAR

Even while following different paths in life, the siblings say they always seem to arrive at the same destination creatively. That's how their joint venture, the "Twin Journeys," began.

“Twin Journeys is about two individuals meeting at one accord, being on the same mission,” they said.

Although they officially launched the project in 2024, the mission was shaped years ago by their late mother, Glorious Taylor, who introduced them to the importance of both art and Black history while they were growing up.

“She was big on Black history, [and] us knowing who we were,” Keila said.

The twins say their mother’s influence continues to guide their work today. After her death from a heart attack, they found even deeper meaning in their artistic pursuits.

“Making sure that her legacy lives through us with the expression of art because she passed away of a heart attack, so last letters in heart is art,” one of the Akio said.

Now, the “Twin Journeys” exhibit has become a tribute to her memory and the foundation she created for them.

Akio & Keila Evans A young Akio and Keila Evans with their mom Glorious Taylor, the inspiration behind their "Twin Journeys" exhibit

“She can see the seeds that she has laid for us and that we’re able to share with the world through our lenses,” they said.

Quid Nunc Art Gallery’s owner,Nancy Blackwell says she immediately believed in the twins’ vision.

“Akio came into my gallery during a show opening, and he said, ‘I would like to have a show here.’ I was like, ‘OK, yes,’” she recalled.

Even before the exhibit officially opened, several pieces had already sold.

Zizwe Allette "Twin Journeys 2" on opening day at the Quid Nunc Art Gallery

As artists, the twins approach their work from different perspectives.

Keila often draws inspiration from her experiences as both a mother and an educator, using her art to explore emotional struggles, particularly among young boys.

Randall Newsome — WMAR Some of the works of Keila Evans, exploring the emotional vulnerability of young boys

“From me being an educator as well and raising a son on my own, they tend to shield more of what they’re going through emotionally,” she said. “Boys definitely have a soft spot to them that it’s hard for them to connect with the world, connect with others, because they’re told to often hide those emotions.”

Akio, meanwhile, has gained attention, at times even gone viral on social media, for creating striking keepsakes and visually captivating pieces.

Akio Evans//Zizwe Allette Akio Evans, a multi-disciplinary artist drew viral attention on social media, for his sneaker art, turned gifts for celebrities like hip hop producer Dr. Dre and comedian Dave Chappelle

Together, the siblings say their goal is to create work that sparks conversation — even when the subject matter is difficult.

One example is Keila’s piece, “The Greatest Show On,” which is a tribute to the controversial treatment of Black and indigenous people in the circus.

Tranise Foster — WMAR Pieces by Keila Evans, "The Greatest Show On" (left) puts the documented controversial treatment of Black and indigenous circus talent in the spotlight

“Almost honoring the captivity of Blacks and Aboriginal people that were enslaved to Ringling Brothers Barnum and Bailey,” she explained.

The Evans siblings hope visitors leave inspired to think about the legacy they are building themselves.

“With Twin Journeys, I want people to walk away with just legacy — creating a legacy,” one of the artists said. “You never know who you’re inspiring. You never know who’s watching.”

Zizwe Allette Akio Evans presenting his side of "Twin Journeys 2" to the audience at the Quid Nunc Art Gallery

Twin Journeys 2 is running through Sunday May 31st.

You can visit the exhibit between noon and 5 p.m.