After a year recovering from fire, neighborhood antique store in Catonsville reopens

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A beloved Catonsville antiques shop is back open more than a year after a fire forced it to close.

Objects Found, located on Egges Lane, held its grand reopening Thursday afternoon. For owner Reggie Sajauskas, the moment capped roughly a year of recovery work.

"It feels great. It's felt great just getting ready in this building, so I'm happy to be here," Sajauskas said.

After a year recovering from fire, antique store in Catonsville reopens After a year recovering from fire, antique store in Catonsville reopens

The fire broke out the Sunday before Memorial Day 2025, when Sajauskas got an unforgettable call from her daughter.

"Luckily, my daughter and a couple of my employees and my son were thinking a lot faster than me, and they got a few things out of the building as soon as we could get in," Sajauskas said.

Many of the products, which were on consignment, were lost.

READ MORE: Objects Found antique store in Catonsville closed "until further notice" due to fire

Sajauskas was told the fire was tied to the water heater. An insurance investigation shut the shop down, and she was told to leave everything as-is, even as summer weather brought mold.

"I can't even begin to tell you. I mean, there were pieces in here that were $1,000s and $100,000s. I did manage to save the jewelry that morning," Sajauskas said.

A GoFundMe helped continue payroll during the closure. The broader Catonsville community also rallied around the shop.

"The community showed up to clean up the debris. They came to all my other locations and just kept shopping, and that's all I could ask them to do, and some of them have come out now to help arrange things, etc. It's a great town, this Catonsville," Sajauskas said.

Sajauskas, who spent 27 years as a government employee before becoming an antique vendor, said she is glad to be back; the feeling inside the shop is mutual.

"This is a great community. It really is, and they keep giving in a variety of ways. Some are subtle, some are blatant, but it's just a great town," Sajauskas said.

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