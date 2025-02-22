A need for fresh food, growing support for a local bedtime story, and finding the beauty in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md — The good thing about following your voices, it takes us all across the area and gives us the chance to introduce you to all sorts of people.

We start this week highlighting a need in the Dundalk community. Soon the vacant Heritage Food Market will go up for auction, it's in the Dundalk Village Shopping Center. WMAR-2 News Cyera Williams went out to the community this week where neighbors say what they need, more than anything, is access to fresh food.

Dundalk grocery store auction sparks call for fresh food access

WMAR-2 News Ja Nai Wrightintroduced us to Isaac Waszkiewicz who, at just 7 years old, has a book, that he wrote, trending on Amazon!

Ja Nai caught up with Isaac and his dad at a bookstore in Havre de Grace.

Christy Silverstein, co-owner of Joe's Mercantile, agreed to sell it in her shop, "Anytime somebody local is doing something, we're all about it; we're all about supporting them. And the fact that he is a little kid and he is cute, that always helps."

A local 7-year-old author's book is trending on Amazon

And Good Morning Maryland's Randall Newsome took us behind the lens of Khaliq Greathouse.

He is a Baltimore content creator making sure everyone gets to see just how beautiful Baltimore truly is. Using his iPhone and social media he's showing Baltimore's charm to the world.

Content creator shows audience unique image of Baltimore through his eyes

There are a lot more stories, a lot more voices. You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" Saturday at 11pm on WMAR.

And if you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News we want to hear from you, email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

