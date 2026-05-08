Veteran weekend planner: Events for veterans and families May 8–10

BALTIMORE — Veterans, military families and community supporters have several events to check out across Maryland this weekend. Most are happening Saturday, May 9, with several Mother’s Day events scheduled for Sunday, May 10.

Saturday, May 9

Poker Run Benefitting Heroes Haven

The weekend starts in Salisbury with a motorcycle poker run benefitting Heroes Haven. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and kickstands go up at 11 a.m. from Rommel Harley-Davidson in Salisbury.

The ride includes stops at several American Legion posts, including Millsboro, Laurel, Seaford, Hurlock and Sharptown. Entry is $20 per bike and $10 for an additional rider. After the ride, participants can gather at American Legion Post 218 in Sharptown for steamed shrimp and Danny’s Wings from 5 to 7 p.m.

Event link: Rommel Harley-Davidson Delmarva Events

Dogtopia Foundation Fundraiser at GUNTRY

Later Saturday, GUNTRY in Owings Mills is hosting a fundraiser to support the Dogtopia Foundation and its mission to provide service dogs for veterans.

The event runs from 4 to 8 p.m. inside the GUNTRY VIP Lounge, located at 10705 Red Run Boulevard in Owings Mills. Tickets are $99 per guest and include food, activities and simulator access.

The evening includes food and social time, raffle ticket sales, guest speakers, veteran recognition, a ceremonial range moment honoring veterans, simulator experiences and final raffle drawings. Half of all proceeds will be donated to the Dogtopia Foundation. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome.

Event link: Dogtopia Foundation Fundraiser at GUNTRY

Off to the Races 2026

Also Saturday, The Baltimore Station is hosting Off to the Races 2026 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, located at 1338 Hull Street in Baltimore.

The derby-style fundraiser includes prerecorded horse races, raffles, dice games, 50/50 drawings, food and drinks. Tickets are listed at $50, and proceeds support programs for homeless veterans through The Baltimore Station.

Event link: Off to the Races 2026

Mingo at Gunpowder VFW

Gunpowder VFW and Auxiliary Post 10067 is hosting Mingo at Gunpowder VFW on Saturday at 5 p.m.

It’s another chance for veterans, families and community members to gather at a local VFW post and support the veteran community. Check the event page for the latest details on address, cost and registration.

Event link: Mingo at Gunpowder VFW

Sunday, May 10 — Mother’s Day Events in Maryland

Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet at American Legion Post 60

In Laurel, American Legion Post 60 is hosting a Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet on Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at 2 Main Street.

Event link: Mother’s Day Breakfast Buffet at American Legion Post 60

Mother’s Day Brunch at Rockfield Manor

In Bel Air, Rockfield Manor is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The brunch is presented by Lib’s Catering and includes brunch favorites, chef-attended stations, carving selections, pasta, salads and desserts.