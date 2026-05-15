Veteran weekend planner: Events for veterans and families May 16–17

DUNDALK — From Armed Forces Day celebrations to aviation history and community activities, here are a few events happening May 16–17, 2026.

Armed Forces Day & Preakness Bash

Where: American Legion Post 38, Dundalk

When: Saturday, May 16

Time: Check with the post for the official start time

Link: Dundalk American Legion Post 38

The Armed Forces Day & Preakness Bash gives veterans and community members a chance to gather for food, music and remembrance. The event features a bull and shrimp feast, live music, raffles and a remembrance ceremony. Proceeds support America’s 9/11 Living Classroom.

Aviation Adventure Day / EAA Young Eagles

Where: Hagerstown Aviation Museum, 18450 Showalter Road, Building 8, Hagerstown

When: Saturday, May 16

Time: Museum hours are listed as Tuesday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; check the event page for any specific event schedule.

Link: Hagerstown Aviation Museum

The Hagerstown Aviation Museum is hosting Aviation Adventure Day/EAA Young Eagles on May 16. Visitors can explore aviation history, view aircraft displays and take part in family-friendly museum activities. The Young Eagles program also gives young people a chance to connect with aviation in an exciting and hands-on way.

Monocacy’s Lost Battalions

Where: National Museum of Civil War Medicine, 48 East Patrick Street, Frederick

When: Saturday, May 16

Time: 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Link: Monocacy’s Lost Battalions

The Monocacy’s Lost Battalions program explores the Battle of Monocacy and the soldiers connected to the 1864 battle. Park Ranger Matt Borders will lead the program and share the story of men from Brig. Gen. James Ricketts’ command who failed to reach the battlefield that day. The event offers a closer look at Maryland’s role in Civil War history.

National Pike Festival & Wagon Train

Where: Clear Spring and Hagerstown area

When: May 16–17

Time: Check the local schedule for individual activities

Link: National Pike Festival information

The National Pike Festival & Wagon Train celebrates the history of the National Pike with a historic wagon train, living history activities and community events. The festival offers families and history lovers a chance to spend time outdoors while learning more about one of Maryland’s historic routes.