VA Maryland begins major infrastructure upgrades at Baltimore and Perry Point medical centers

PERRY POINT, Md. — The VA Maryland Health Care System is launching a series of infrastructure upgrades aimed at improving reliability and care for veterans across the state.

The work is part of a record $4.8 billion nationwide investment through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which focuses on modernizing and repairing aging medical facilities.

Locally, projects are already underway at both the Baltimore VA Medical Center and the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

At Perry Point, crews are replacing roughly 250,000 square feet of roofing, about a quarter of the campus, with more durable materials designed to withstand strong winds and prevent leaks. Officials say that while roofing may not seem like a major upgrade, it plays a critical role in patient safety and comfort.

“Health care is about reliability in all aspects,” said a VA Maryland official. “Roofing is not really a glamorous thing… but it's really important to keep the hospital reliable.”

The facility also plans to install a new 150,000-gallon fuel storage tank to support its central boiler plant. That system powers heat, hot water, and sterilization equipment across the campus.

Officials say the added fuel capacity will help ensure operations continue during extreme weather or power grid disruptions.

“At any given time, we maintain enough fuel for 10 days… we can totally be disconnected from the gas grid,” the official said.

The Perry Point campus serves hundreds of veterans, including those in long-term care and mental health rehabilitation programs—many of whom live on-site.

“Most people who are here are here for a long time—it’s their home, and we want to make it as comfortable as possible,” the official said.

Across Maryland, these upgrades are just a portion of a broader effort. The VA says it currently has 67 improvement projects underway across its three medical centers, including facilities in Baltimore and Loch Raven.

“We’re doing work all the time… to make our healthcare system reliable,” the official added.

While many of the upgrades happen behind the scenes, officials say the goal is simple: ensure veterans receive safe, uninterrupted care in comfortable environments.

The roofing project at Perry Point is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, while the fuel tank installation could take about 18 months.