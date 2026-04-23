Soldier Ride 250 returns, here’s one veteran’s journey to healing

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — For many veterans, the end of military service marks the beginning of a new battle.

For Navy veteran Edgar Camacho, that battle was finding purpose again.

After 22 years as a hospital corpsman, providing trauma care, emergency treatment and working alongside Marines, Camacho said he was proud of his service and the experiences that took him around the world.

“I traveled a lot … Thailand, Philippines … I stationed for three years in Japan. I love Japan,” he said.

But after leaving the military in 2025, that sense of purpose quickly faded.

“I lost the identity, the purpose … and also the motivation,” Camacho said.

He said he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. Challenges that made it difficult to stay active or connected.

Camacho said one of the hardest parts of transitioning out of the military was losing the daily structure and connection he once had.

“You don’t receive any phone calls … no more meetings,” he said.

That silence made the transition even harder.

But things began to change when he connected with the Wounded Warrior Project.

“As soon I contact Wounded Warrior … I connect with other veterans … I increased my motivation,” Camacho said.

Now, he is preparing to take part in the Soldier Ride 250, a multi-day cycling event happening May 14 through May 29 across multiple states as part of America’s 250th anniversary commemoration.

The ride brings together wounded veterans from across the country, with routes spanning different regions, including portions along the East Coast, as riders cycle together in support of recovery and resilience.

Camacho said the experience is about more than the physical challenge, it is about restoring something many veterans lose after service.

“The most we lost … is the camaraderie … the family,” he said.

He said cycling, especially outdoors, has become an important part of his recovery.

“I feel happy after the ride … my motivation come back,” he said.

Spending time in nature, whether cycling, hiking or sitting by the water, helps him manage stress and stay grounded.

“This is the best place for me to keep me calm and relax,” he said.

The Soldier Ride program is open to veterans and service members who are registered with the Wounded Warrior Project.

Community members who are not riding can still take part by lining the route, cheering on participants and showing support as the riders pass through.

Camacho also draws strength from his family’s long history of military service.

“I’m the third generation serving this country … my son is the fourth generation,” he said.

As he prepares for the ride, he hopes his story encourages other veterans to seek support and stay connected.

“We serve … we sacrifice … continue support the veterans,” he said.