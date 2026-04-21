FREDERICK — A new chapter for veterans and first responders is underway in Frederick County.

Reforge, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting veterans and first responders, celebrated its grand opening inside the Veteran Services Center at the Monocacy Valley Goodwill building Thursday. The event highlighted expanded programming, while also honoring lives lost through the dedication of a plaque and the unveiling of a mural.

“Today marks a new beginning,” said founder Katie Moran. “For three years now, we’ve been doing a lot of work, but now we have access to this building to be able to expand the scope of work that we do and the impact that we’re making.”

WATCH: Families honored as new veteran center opens in Frederick New Frederick memorial honors veterans at Reforge opening

Reforge offers a range of programs focused on wellness, connection, and community for veterans and first responders, including recreational activities, therapy partnerships, and outreach services.

But the most emotional moments of the event came as families gathered to honor loved ones, including Army Specialist Adam Richardson, who died by suicide in 2014 at age 26.

“Adam was a loving friend, a loving son, a loving brother,” said his mother, Tarita Richardson. “Everybody he touched saw the joy in him.”

For his sister, Arana Disney, the moment is about recognition and lasting impact.

“He passed, but his life was not in vain,” Disney said. “He’s still remembered, he still has like a big impact on the world even after he’s gone.”

Richardson’s family said the new memorial provides a sense of permanence and healing.

“Nobody’s gonna take this down. Nobody’s gonna roll this up and put it in storage. Nobody’s gonna do that. Nobody’s gonna throw it in the trash. It’s gonna be here always,” she said.

Moran said the unveiling was also about restoring something meaningful for families.

She said Reforge stepped in after learning previous memorial silhouettes honoring local veterans had been removed.

"Now, despite their family's wishes and pleas. They were ignored, and their silhouettes, the sons and the family members, were taken down. They were ripped off these walls.

Moran said it was their responsibility to make things right and ensure those honored would not be forgotten.

“Tonight is about honoring service and sacrifice, and most importantly, in true Reforge nature, tonight is about righting a wrong,” Moran said.

The organization previously operating in the space, Platoon 22, disputes that characterization.

Platoon 22 is a nonprofit founded in 2014. The organization’s mission centers on supporting veterans in crisis, connecting them with resources, and ensuring they are not alone during the transition to civilian life.

In a statement, a representative with Platoon 22 said it “categorically rejects the false claims that we ignored the wishes of any family,” adding the allegations are “not only inaccurate, but they are deeply hurtful and undermine the very mission we have dedicated ourselves to every single day.”

The organization said it remained in contact with veterans, families, and the community throughout the transition and worked to ensure “communication, transparency, and respect remained at the forefront of every interaction and decision.”

Platoon 22 added that “The Faces of 22,” the memorial referenced, remains central to its mission and is currently displayed at its new location in the Lowe Building in Annapolis, while also serving as part of a traveling exhibit to continue honoring those represented.

Despite the differing perspectives, both organizations say their focus remains on supporting veterans and their families.

For the Richardson family, the new memorial ensures their loved one’s legacy will endure.

“Love,” Tarita Richardson said when asked to describe what the day meant to her.