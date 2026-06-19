BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — A US Marine is back home in Maryland, reuniting with his family thanks to a non-profit dedicated to bringing active duty service members home for the moments that matter.

Maryland Marine reunites with his family Maryland Marine reunites with his family at BWI after nonprofit covers his round-trip flight home

Lance Corporal Andrew Murray is stationed in Monterey, California, where days are long and demanding.

"It's tough. PT in the morning. Then about 8-10 hours of classes. Start the whole thing over again," Murray said.

Murray is the oldest of eight siblings — four brothers, four sisters and three dogs. His grandmother and grandfather were Marines, and his brother is also a Marine, currently serving in North Carolina.

"When you have such a big family. Kinda sucks, I don't get to see anybody. I keep in touch over the phone, but that's about it. Makes me miss home," Murray said.

The trip home was made possible by Miles for Military, a non-profit that rewards junior service members for volunteering. Members who log 25 or more hours of volunteer work qualify for a free round-trip flight home.

They flew an airman home to Maryland in time for Thanksgiving last year.

"Flights are expensive, I don't have a ton, it did help out a lot, a lot of stress off my mind. A lot of problems out of the way, so I appreciate it," Murray said.

Murray will be home in Bowie until June 28. He plans to see extended family, attend a party at his uncle's house — and, of course, Maryland blue crabs.

His mother, Diane, father and two sisters were at BWI Airport to pick him up.

Taylor Epps Lance Cpl. Murray and his family at the airport

"Just missing him all the time. Not having him there every day to talk to and worrying about him, what he's doing, and how he's getting along. Happy to have him for a little while in the summer," Diane said.

Murray said he cherishes his role in his big family and hopes to inspire those coming after him.

"Gotta make sure I lead by example, I hope they see me doing what I'm doing. Maybe they join the Marine Corps at some point, that'd be nice. Makes me feel good to know they're all watching me," Murray said.

Miles for Military has set a goal of flying 5,000 service members home this year. A link to learn more and donate is available on our website.

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