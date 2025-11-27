Military charity Miles for Military reunites airman with family for Thanksgiving holiday

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A U.S. airman is spending Thanksgiving with her family for the first time in over a year, thanks to a new military charity that helps service members afford flights home.

Victoria Sanders flew from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio to Maryland the day before Thanksgiving, reuniting with her parents and grandparents she hadn't seen in more than three years. Her trip was made possible by Miles for Military, a charity founded by Maureen Byrne.

"It's pretty pricey flying back nowadays," Li Davis said, explaining why many young service members go months or even years without seeing family.

Byrne created Miles for Military after her son joined the military and she realized how many service members couldn't afford to visit home.

"It's a big deal and we don't think about it. I didn't even think about it until my son joined the military that these kids are sitting in their barracks and they are not home with their families," Byrne said.

The charity provides free flights home to service members from all branches who complete 25 hours of community service. Sanders qualified for the program and was able to surprise her family with the visit.

"It was a surprise to us when she told us like hey mom I can get home and I got a free ticket. I was like how," said Li Davis, Sanders' mother.

For Sanders, the break from military life means everything.

"It means taking a break from just working, working, working all the time and just being around people I love. It's very comforting," Sanders said.

Byrne emphasized how important these family visits are for those serving the country.

"To be able to get a break to go see family especially when they haven't been home in two, three years, even a year, even six months it's a really long time so we're just doing our part," Byrne said.

Sanders praised the charity's simple application process and encouraged other service members to take advantage of the program.

"It's a very easy, simple process and I recommend it. I recommend it to anyone who has completed those 25 hours of volunteer work," Sanders said.

Sanders will spend the next two weeks with her family before returning to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio.

