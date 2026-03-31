'I’m not invisible': Women veterans share stories of resilience and strength

BALTIMORE — As Women’s History Month comes to a close, seven women veterans reflect on their service and share what it means to work in male-dominated environments, the challenges they faced, and the message they hope to pass on to others.

Throughout March, the women spoke about their experiences in the military, where many said they were often outnumbered, overlooked, and, at times, underestimated.

For many women veterans, joining the military meant entering spaces where they were the minority.

Women veterans say they were overlooked, outnumbered and determined to lead Women veterans share stories of resilience and strength

“My whole life I’ve been in a man’s world … the Marine Corps, law enforcement — you’re always around men,” said Sandy Vazquez, a Marine veteran and owner of SWT Fitness, a women-only gym.

Larysa Murray, who served in the Marine Corps, described a similar experience.

“When I was in, the ratio was like 1 woman for every 4 men,” she said.

Despite that, many said their service also created strong bonds.

“You become a family … you depend on each other and trust each other to accomplish the mission,” said Army veteran Cynthia Brooks.

But for some, being one of the few also meant feeling unseen.

“I’ve been in assignments where I was the only female … the only Black officer,” said Army veteran Amina Ali.

Beyond representation, several women described deeper challenges during and after their service.

Nikki Randolph, an Air Force veteran and Maryland American Legion department commander, said she was once told the military “was no place for a lady.”

Others spoke about struggles that followed them home. Amina Ali, an Army veteran, suffered from a traumatic brain injury and didn’t receive care till years after she left service.

“Nobody ever asked me if I was OK … and I wasn’t,” Ali said.

For Air National Guard veteran LaRay Abraham, a lack of representation made her experience more difficult.

“It’s hard when there aren’t people there that look like you … it can be challenging,” she said.

These experiences, ranging from isolation to trauma, reflect what many women veterans continue to navigate.

Now, each of these women is using her voice to encourage others, especially women considering military service or currently serving.

“Don’t ever let anyone tell you that you can’t join the military, just do it,” Randolph said.

Murray encouraged women to continue stepping into leadership roles.

“Women keep contributing … keep raising their hand and stepping into those leadership positions,” she said.

For Abraham, the message is finding a different way to serve.

“There is life after the military,” she said.

Brooks said she hopes others think long-term.

“I wanted a career … something that would take me all through my life,” she said.

Vazquez emphasized the importance of community.

“If we gotta cry, we cry. If we wanna laugh, we laugh … it’s our happy space,” she said.

And for Ali, the message is simple:

“I’m not invisible.”

As Women’s History Month ends, their stories serve as a reminder that women veterans are not only part of history, they are continuing to shape it.

