COLUMBIA, Md. — After more than a decade of planning, fundraising and community support, Howard County’s Veterans and Military Families Monument is officially open.

Howard County dedicates Veterans and Military Families Monument after 10-year journey Howard County dedicates Veterans and Military Families Monument after 10-year journey

County leaders, veterans, military families and community members gathered at the Columbia lakefront Thursday to dedicate the monument. A long-awaited space designed to honor those who served, the families who supported them and those who never made it home.

For Robert Gillette, president and board chair of the Howard County Veterans Foundation, the moment was emotional.

“It’s such an amazing feeling,” Gillette said. “To see everyone smiling, taking it in, reaching out and putting their hands on it, and finally seeing this vision realized.”

Gillette said the monument represents more than 10 years of dedication by volunteers, donors, organizations and supporters who believed Howard County needed a permanent place to recognize veterans and military families.

“What began as an idea became a vision, and today stands before us as a lasting tribute to service, sacrifice and love of country,” Gillette said during the ceremony. “Mission accomplished.”

The monument was built with the support of the community, the county, the state and individual donors. Gillette said one of the hardest parts of the journey was raising the money needed to complete the project, but the community came together to make it happen.

For veteran Taylor Blakely, the monument stands out because it honors more than one branch, one war or one type of service.

“It actually signifies everybody,” Blakely said. “This monument here is for not only the veterans but also the family members.”

Blakely said military families often carry burdens many people never see. From managing daily responsibilities during deployments to supporting loved ones when they return home.

His wife, Monica Blakely, said the monument gives families a peaceful place to reflect on those experiences.

“It’s a place of peace in the chaos,” she said. “I’m more worried about the soldiers when they come home.”

The monument also honors Gold Star families and future generations who may not fully understand the sacrifices behind military service.

Ezra Blakely, a military child, said seeing the monument made him feel proud.

“I see all these people getting the recognition they deserve,” he said. “Some of the Gold Star families whose family didn’t come home...they get to see this statue in honor of them.”

During the ceremony, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball proclaimed May 14, 2026, as Veterans and Military Families Monument Day in Howard County.

Speakers described the monument as a sanctuary of reflection and a reminder that freedom comes with sacrifice.

“This monument is for them,” one speaker said. “For the ones who served, for the ones who waited, for the ones who never came home.”

Now that the monument is open, Gillette said the work of supporting veterans and military families continues. The foundation plans to use the site for education, awareness and advocacy, including visits from students, scouts and community groups.

Gillette said he hopes visitors come to the monument with respect.

“Come down, take a moment, pause and reflect,” he said. “Read the words on the star, read the quotes on the fountain, take it all in, observe, ponder and reflect.”

The monument is now open to the public at the Columbia lakefront. To see the progress and build of the monument, click here.

