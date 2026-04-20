Veteran Spotlight: Steve Whisler

CARROLL COUNTY, M.d. — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

This week we honor Steve Whisler.

Whisler grew up in a military family. His father served as an Army Policeman, and several uncles served in the Army and Marine Corps.

Right out of high school in Florida, Steve enlisted in the Navy, intending to work in intelligence.

He trained as a cryptologic technician interpreter, specializing in Persian-Farsi, and joined a team of 60–70 linguists covering Middle Eastern and North African regions.

His first duty station was aboard Navy ships in the Persian Gulf, where he monitored transmissions and activities of potential adversaries during Operation Desert Storm. He continued these missions aboard surveillance P-3 aircraft, sometimes evading enemy planes while gathering vital intelligence.

Over the course of the conflict, Steve logged over 700 flight hours, earning the Combat Action Ribbon and Air Medal.

After retiring as a Lieutenant in 2006 following 20 years of service, Steve dedicated his talents to helping veterans. He has served on the Carroll County Veterans Advisory Council, written extensively on healthcare issues impacting veterans, and educated service members throughout the Mid-Atlantic on how to secure military benefits.

One cause close to his heart is expanding Maryland’s Veterans Treatment Court program to help justice-involved veterans in crisis receive care and support.

Beyond his advocacy, Steve has taught in Baltimore County classrooms for over eight years, living by the motto: “Service before self.”

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.