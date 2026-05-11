ODENTON, M.d. — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

We are proud to honor Rochelle Hemingway, a retired U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant whose career and continued mission embody service, leadership, and transformation.

Veteran Spotlight: Rochelle Hemingway

With more than 30 years of distinguished military service, Rochelle rose to the highest enlisted rank in the Air Force. Known for her commanding presence, strategic insight, and ability to inspire, she is a respected leadership authority and five‑time author.

Her post‑military mission is clear: help leaders, especially those moving from military and government service to civilian roles, thrive in high‑stakes environments.

Through keynotes, workshops, and immersive experiences, Rochelle focuses on executive identity, presence, and influence.

Her story is a reminder that leadership isn’t limited to the battlefield it can shape communities, industries, and futures.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.