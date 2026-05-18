WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

WMAR‑2 News is proud to feature Rich Bennett, a veteran whose mission to serve and tell stories has spanned decades.

Veteran Spotlight: Rich Bennett

Rich joined the United States Marine Corps in 1981, serving as an E‑4 until his honorable discharge in 1987. His time in the military took him to Naval Weapons Station Earle in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and to Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, where he traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad.

While stationed at Camp Lejeune, Rich participated in special trainings and even reenactments, experiences that deepened his appreciation for history, teamwork, and service.

After transitioning from military life, Rich built a career sharing meaningful stories. He runs harfordcountyliving.com and hosts three popular shows:

Conversations with Rich Bennett – featuring diverse voices and perspectives

– featuring diverse voices and perspectives Harford Business Beat – spotlighting local businesses

– spotlighting local businesses The Author Pitch – connecting readers and writers

Rich Bennett

Years ago, Rich also honored veterans and first responders through his show Lifetime Oath, highlighting those who dedicate their lives to service.

From Marine missions to media platforms, Rich Bennett continues to serve his community — this time with a microphone, connecting people through conversation.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.

This story converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

