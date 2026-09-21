Veteran Spotlight: Matthew Scales

Matthew Scales proudly served in the United States Coast Guard, achieving the rank of Petty Officer.

Stationed in Ketchikan, Alaska, he patrolled the Bering Sea as a boarding officer, helping carry out critical maritime safety and security missions in one of the nation's most challenging environments.

WMAR

After his military service, Matthew continued his commitment to public service and now works for the Maryland Department of Agriculture. He lives in Bel Air, Maryland, with his wife and three children.

We thank Matthew for his service to our country and his continued dedication to serving the people of Maryland.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.