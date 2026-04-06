Veteran Spotlight: Leroy Parsons Edmunds Jr.

JOPPA — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

This week’s Veteran Spotlight honors Leroy Parsons Edmunds Jr., a proud Korean War U.S. Army veteran whose courage and determination didn’t end when he was injured in battle.

During the war, Edmunds was struck in the leg by shrapnel. Rather than letting that injury halt his service, he recovered, signed a waiver, and went right back to duty continuing to serve as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army.

Courtesy: Jean Wilson

Today, Edmunds calls Joppa home. He’s married and the proud father of four children, with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who carry on his legacy.

We thank Leroy Parsons Edmunds Jr. for his service, his resilience, and his example of steadfast dedication.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.