Veteran Spotlight: Larry Hushour

MT. AIRY — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

Larry Hushour is a 1987 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who had dedicated his life to service, both in uniform and in the community.

Courtesy: Joshua Marks

After earning his wings through flight school in Pensacola, Florida and Corpus Christi, Texas, Hushour became carrier-qualified in the E-2C Hawkeye. He served aboard the USS Eisenhower during the first Gulf War and later aboard the USS George Washington.

After active duty, he joined the Navy's counter-narcotics squadron VAW 77 "The Night Wolves," where he tracked drug runners and helped seize illegal drugs.

He retired in 2007 as a Commander in the Navy Reserves.

His service to the community continues, as Mayor of Mt. Airy where he launched the Hometown Banner Program to honor active and fallen service members from the town.

Courtesy: Joshua Marks

Hushour also led the town's participation in Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day and Operation Greenlight.

From the skies over the Gulf to the council chambers of his hometown, Larry Hushour continues to serve protecting, honoring, and fighting for those who wear the uniform.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.