Veteran Spotlight: Harry Hierstetter

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

At 78 years old, Harry Hierstetter has shifted his mission toward supporting recruits at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, South Carolina, the birthplace of all East Coast Marines.

Several times each year, Harry organizes groups of “salty” Marine veterans for a two‑day caravan to witness the graduation of new Marines. The trip isn’t just about ceremony, it’s about connection.

In the week leading up to graduation, Harry and his fellow Marines tour the historic grounds, reflecting on their own beginnings. But his main focus is ensuring that young Marines without families present have support.

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Not every Marine has loved ones who can attend their graduation. On Family Day, Harry and his Marine League group spend the entire day with these new Marines, taking them to dinner and introducing them to their new extended Marine family.

Through care, mentorship, and camaraderie, Harry ensures no Marine finishes boot camp alone. His dedication keeps the Corps’ traditions alive while showing recruits that once you’re a Marine, you’re part of a brotherhood for life.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.

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