Veteran Spotlight: Amina Ali

BALTIMORE — WMAR-2 News is your Voice for Veterans Station, and every Monday morning, in partnership with Valor Roofing, we honor those who have served our nation and continue to inspire us today.

Maryland’s own Amina Ali spent two decades in the United States Army, dedicating 20 years to protecting the freedoms Americans enjoy every day.

Courtesy: Lloyd Goodman

Serving as a Medical Regulating Officer with the 4th Infantry Division, Ali was responsible for coordinating the movement and treatment of wounded soldiers in combat, a role that demands precision, compassion, and steadiness in the most intense conditions imaginable.

Courtesy: Lloyd Goodman

During one deployment, Ali faced a moment that would define her career. An explosion erupted, threatening the life of a fellow soldier. Without hesitation, she acted, rushing toward the danger, shielding her comrade from the blast. In protecting another soldier, Ali herself sustained injuries.

Despite her sacrifice, she was never nominated for the Purple Heart.

Courtesy: Lloyd Goodman

While medals are powerful symbols, her story proves that true acts of heroism don’t always come with formal recognition but deserve to be remembered.

If you know a veteran making a difference in their community, we’d love to share their story. Fill out the form below and watch Good Morning Maryland for more Veterans Spotlights.