Veteran Spotlight: U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Clarence Slenbaker

This week's Veteran Spotlight honors Clarence Slenbaker, whose military career spanned 34 years and included service in Vietnam alongside his scout dog, Rip.

Slenbaker enlisted in the United States Army in 1960 and began his military career driving armored personnel carriers.

He later served in Special Forces and trained at Fort Benning with military working dogs. In 1967, Slenbaker deployed to Vietnam with Rip, serving with the 43rd Infantry Platoon Scout Dog attached to the 9th Infantry Division.

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The pair spent 1967 and 1968 in Dong Tam in the Mekong Delta, where scout dog teams helped detect enemy threats and improve the safety of fellow soldiers on patrol.

After returning home from Vietnam, Slenbaker continued serving his country in the Army Reserve as a weapons repairman, helping maintain critical military equipment. He retired after 34 years of military service, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, sacrifice and commitment to his fellow service members and the nation.

WMAR's Veteran Spotlight proudly recognizes Clarence Slenbaker and thanks him for his service.

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