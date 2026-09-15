Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland breaks ground on new $54M headquarters and kitchen

BALTIMORE — Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland broke ground Monday on a new $54 million headquarters and state-of-the-art kitchen in southwest Baltimore, a project leaders say will significantly expand the organization's ability to serve seniors and families across the region.

The new facility will be built on a vacant site behind the Edmondson Village Shopping Center. Once completed, the kitchen will produce up to 15,000 meals a day, tripling the organization's current capacity of 5,000 meals daily.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, state and local leaders highlighted the project's expected impact on communities throughout Maryland.

"May this building that rises from the ground here allow us to feed more people, reach more seniors, support more families, create more opportunity, and serve Maryland for generations to come," said Del. Malcolm Ruff (D- District 41).

Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland serves Baltimore City and eight surrounding counties. In most of those service areas, the organization currently maintains a waiting list for people seeking meal delivery and support services.

Leaders say the expanded facility will help meet growing demand and reduce wait times for vulnerable residents.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2028.

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