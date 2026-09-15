Average September day expected Tuesday

Good morning, happy Tuesday.
We actually got to 81 at BWI yesterday, so looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to trend a bit cooler. Overall, the day ahead looks nice with a northerly wind in tact. Ample sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will build following Tuesday back into the 80s. Rain eventually arrives closer to the weekend.
Overnight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.