Average September day expected Tuesday

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

We actually got to 81 at BWI yesterday, so looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to trend a bit cooler. Overall, the day ahead looks nice with a northerly wind in tact. Ample sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will build following Tuesday back into the 80s. Rain eventually arrives closer to the weekend.

Overnight

Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday

Sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday

A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.