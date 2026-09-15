Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Average September day expected Tuesday

Another average September day ahead with temperatures expected in the 70s
Posted

Good morning, happy Tuesday.

We actually got to 81 at BWI yesterday, so looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to trend a bit cooler. Overall, the day ahead looks nice with a northerly wind in tact. Ample sunshine for the afternoon hours. Temperatures will build following Tuesday back into the 80s. Rain eventually arrives closer to the weekend.

Overnight
Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 79.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday
A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

BALTIMORE RIGHT RAIL.jpg

Click here for Baltimore County News