Baltimore proposes new Department of Neighborhood Safety to handle some nonviolent 911 calls

BALTIMORE — Baltimore residents experiencing a mental health crisis or other nonviolent emergency could soon receive help from trained behavioral health professionals instead of police under a proposal unveiled Monday by Mayor Brandon Scott and City Council President Zeke Cohen.

The legislation would create the Department of Neighborhood Safety (DNS), a new city agency that would operate alongside police, fire and EMS as Baltimore's third branch of public safety and emergency services.

Under the proposal, DNS responders would handle certain nonviolent 911 calls, including welfare checks, public intoxication, trespassing complaints and some incidents involving people experiencing homelessness. Officials said the goal is to provide residents with the most appropriate response while allowing police officers to focus on violent crime and other law enforcement duties.

"When you call 911 for a nonviolent emergency, the operator will be able to send a new kind of response beyond fire, police, EMS," Scott said. "DNS responders will be trained professionals."

City leaders said Baltimore receives approximately 22,000 nonviolent emergency calls each year that may not require a police response.

The new department would also absorb the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), making the city's violence prevention efforts a permanent part of local government. Officials said the move is intended to preserve programs that have contributed to significant declines in shootings and homicides over the past several years.

Scott said Baltimore's homicide and nonfatal shooting numbers have fallen by about 60% over the last five years, and the city recorded fewer than 200 homicides last year for the first time in decades.

Supporters say the proposal builds on work already underway through Baltimore's 911 diversion pilot program and requirements under the city's federal consent decree.

Cohen said city leaders studied alternative response programs in other cities and believe Baltimore can create a similar system tailored to local needs.

"Our police officers are asked to do too much," Cohen said. "They should be focused on reducing violence, not solving mental health crises."

If the City Council approves it, the city will begin building the new department in phases. Officials said they plan to conduct a nationwide search for a director to lead the agency and oversee its rollout.

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