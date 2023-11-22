Turkey Bowl Preview: Loyola Blakefield

TOWSON, Md. — Ever since eating his Thanksgiving feast 12 months ago something has eaten at Anthony Zehyoue.

"I have thought about the game every day, every single day since last year," said the Loyola Blakefield High School head football coach.

Zehyoue is referencing the 2022 Turkey Bowl. Tied in the fourth quarter, rival Calvert Hall gained a first down after faking a punt on fourth and 17 with the punter at his own goal line. The Cardinals then kicked the eventual game-winning field goal. The Dons’ potential game-tying or game-winning drive came up just short.

You better believe the way that game ended serves as motivation for this year.

"Last year was a real punch in the gut because we felt like we played well enough to win but didn’t win," said Zehyoue.

"I just think about how I felt in the end, brought tears to me and it just fires me up all the way until now," said left tackle Trevor Szymanski.

"Taking that energy and using it against them this year, I’m excited," added quarterback Brad Seiss. "Change the narrative."

A big part of the story, making his Turkey Bowl return, is Jayden Moore. The Dons’ best player is back after missing all of last season recovering from a torn ACL. The senior receiver is as dynamic as they come. He’ll be joining his brother, Jordan, at Duke University next year.

"Selfishly I want to play really well just to leave a legacy. Obviously a win would be fine for me. But, playing really well, especially not being able to make any impact last year," said Moore about his goals for his final Turkey Bowl.

According to the standings his team enters Thursday as the favorite. For the first time since 2015, while playing a Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association ‘A’ Conference schedule, it will be Loyola (6-4) entering the Turkey Bowl with a better record than Calvert Hall (4-6).

That doesn’t matter according to the guys in gold and blue.

"I don’t like to say there is a favorite any year. It’s a rivalry. Literally anything can happen. Sophomore year we knew we weren’t favorited and then we won," said Szymanski. "So, I don’t like to think about the favorites. I just want to go out and play."

"I think they are going to give us a great fight on Thanksgiving day and we’ll be ready for it," added Zehyoue.

