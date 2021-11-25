Watch
SportsLocal Sports

Actions

Loyola pulls off the upset in the 101st Turkey Bowl, beating Calvert Hall in the final seconds

items.[0].image.alt
Julie Wigley
Loyola wins turkey bowl 101
Posted at 1:45 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 13:45:59-05

TOWSON, Md. — In one of the best Turkey Bowls in recent memory, Loyola pulled the upset over Calvert Hall!

Loyola started off the Thanksgiving Day game strong, with two early touchdowns, the second coming off a blocked punt.

Calvert Hall answered back, ultimately taking the lead at the half 21-20.

After tying things up twice more in the second half, Loyola's Marcus Hines threw a touchdown pass to Noah Bull in the final seconds, giving the Dons a 41-35 win.

This marked their first win since 2013.

You can watch the full game here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019