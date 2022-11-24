Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl results: Calvert Hall gets revenge and wins 17-14

BALTIMORE — Calvert Hall wins the 102nd Turkey Bowl 17-14, after losing last year's game.

The Cardinals took the lead and never gave it up after a 33-yard field goal in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Calvert Hall's defense started the game strong recording a pair of turnovers in the first half.

After a bad snap from Loyola, the Cardinals' defense recovered the fumble. This set up a rushing touchdown from running back Dawan Dorsey.

Not to be outdone, Loyola's special teams blocked a punt in the closing minutes of the first half to set up their offense with good field position. They didn't waste this opportunity as running back Kendrick Worthington scored his team's first touchdown.

The score at halftime was tied at 7-7.

Both first half touchdowns came from turnovers.

The teams began to trade scores in the second half.

Loyola wide receiver Shane Elliott caught a long a touchdown pass to put the Dons on top 14-7.

Calvert Hall immediately answered with a touchdown drive of their own, ending with Oliver Redd catching a 29-yard touchdown pass.

The Dons' final drive came down to two plays. The first was on third down, when a touchdown fell off the fingertips of Elliott.

Then, instead of kicking the field goal and tying the game, Loyola opted to go for it and they were stopped on a fourth down run.