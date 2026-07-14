Trivia Tuesday: Why does high humidity make it feel hotter?

We are on the heels of our next heat wave, which leads us to today's Trivia Tuesday Question!

Why does high humidity make it feel hotter outside?

A. The air absorbs more sunlight

B. Sweat evaporates slower

C. Humidity slows down the wind

D. Humid air lowers blood oxygen

Answer: B. Sweat evaporates more slowly, reducing your body's ability to cool itself.

Your body cools itself primarily by sweating. As sweat evaporates from your skin, it carries heat away from your body, helping keep your core temperature in a safe range. When the air is already full of moisture, there's less room for sweat to evaporate, making this natural cooling process much less effective.

That's why an 88° day with high humidity can feel much more uncomfortable than a dry 95° day. This "feels like" temperature is known as the heat index, which combines air temperature and humidity to estimate how hot it feels to the human body. Contrary to popular belief, humid air doesn't significantly lower oxygen levels, and it isn't because the air absorbs more sunlight or the wind suddenly stops blowing. Instead, it's your body's reduced ability to cool itself that makes hot, humid days feel so oppressive. That's also why staying hydrated, taking breaks in the shade or air conditioning, and limiting strenuous outdoor activity are so important during periods of dangerous heat.

Stay cool this week!

Dylan