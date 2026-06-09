Trivia Tuesday: Which season is typically Baltimore's wettest?

We just wrapped up a wet May, with 4.39" of rain falling across Baltimore — more than half an inch above average! So this week's Trivia Tuesday question is all about rainfall.

Which season is typically Baltimore's wettest?

A. Spring

B. Summer

C. Fall

D. Winter

Answer: B. Summer!

Fun fact: Baltimore averages 12.55" of rain between June 1 and August 31.

For comparison:



Fall: 11.51"

Spring: 11.25"

Winter: 9.69"

So why is summer our wettest season?

During the summer months, heat and humidity provide plenty of fuel for thunderstorms, which can produce heavy downpours in a short amount of time. In spring and fall, much of our precipitation comes from stratiform rain associated with larger storm systems, which tends to be lighter and steadier. And in winter, a significant portion of our precipitation falls as snow rather than rain.

With summer officially underway, we'll be entering Baltimore's rainiest season of the year!