Trivia Tuesday: What week of the year is typically the hottest in Maryland?

Our first official day of summer was June 21, marking the beginning of the hottest time of year in Maryland. That leads us to today's Trivia Tuesday question:

What week of the year is typically the hottest in Maryland?

A. 2nd week of June

B. 2nd week of July

C. 3rd week of August

D. 3rd week of September

Answer: B. The 2nd week of July!

The hottest time of year typically occurs about 2–3 weeks after the summer solstice, even though the strongest sunlight occurs on June 21. This delay is known as seasonal heat lag.

Seasonal heat lag occurs because nearly three-quarters of Earth's surface is covered by water, and water heats and cools much more slowly than land. As a result, temperatures continue to rise for several weeks after the highest sun angle of the year, making early to mid-July the hottest period on average across Maryland.