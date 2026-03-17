Trivia Tuesday: What country experiences the most tornadoes every year?

We’ve had multiple rounds of severe weather over the past week, which brings us to this week’s Trivia Tuesday question:

What country experiences the most tornadoes each year?

A. Canada

B. Australia

C. United States

D. Brazil

Answer: C. United States

On average, the United States sees about 1,200 tornadoes per year. Of course, that’s just an average—some years are much more active. For example, 2004 recorded over 1,800 tornadoes, and 2024 came close to that mark as well!

The central and southern Plains see the highest concentration of tornadoes in a region known as “Tornado Alley.” This area is especially active because it’s where different air masses collide:

Cold, dry air from the north

Hot, dry air from the west

Warm, moist air from the south

When these collide, they create the perfect environment for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Fun fact: Based on climatology from 1991–2015, Maryland averages around 10 tornadoes per year!