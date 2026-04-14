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Trivia Tuesday: The Titanic sank 114 years ago today—what was the ocean temperature?

Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday question
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It’s Trivia Tuesday! In recognition of the 114th anniversary of the Sinking of the RMS Titanic, this week’s question is:

What was the ocean temperature on April 14, 1912?

A. 28°F
B. 39°F
C. 44°F
D. 48°F

Answer: A. 28°F

Fun fact: Saltwater freezes at a lower temperature than freshwater, which means the ocean can remain liquid even in the upper 20s!

Why so cold? The ship was sailing through the frigid Labrador Current, a southward-moving current that carries icy water from Arctic regions into the North Atlantic.

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