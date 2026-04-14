Trivia Tuesday: The Titanic sank 114 years ago today—what was the ocean temperature?

It’s Trivia Tuesday! In recognition of the 114th anniversary of the Sinking of the RMS Titanic, this week’s question is:

What was the ocean temperature on April 14, 1912?

A. 28°F

B. 39°F

C. 44°F

D. 48°F

Answer: A. 28°F

Fun fact: Saltwater freezes at a lower temperature than freshwater, which means the ocean can remain liquid even in the upper 20s!

Why so cold? The ship was sailing through the frigid Labrador Current, a southward-moving current that carries icy water from Arctic regions into the North Atlantic.