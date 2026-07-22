Trivia Tuesday: How much moving water does it take to move a vehicle?

We saw some very heavy rain today, along with several reports of flooding. That makes today's Trivia Tuesday especially timely!

How much moving water does it take to move a vehicle?

A. 12" ✅

B. 18"

C. 24"

D. 48"

Answer: A. Just 12 inches.

It only takes 12 inches of fast-moving water to lift and carry away most passenger vehicles. Even if your car is larger, the current can quickly cause you to lose control.

A good rule of thumb to remember:

6 inches can knock an adult off their feet.

12 inches can sweep away most cars.

18 inches can move larger vehicles, including SUVs and pickups.

It's also important to know the difference between flood alerts:

Flash Flood Watch: Conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Be prepared.

Flash Flood Warning: Flash flooding is occurring or expected soon. Take action immediately and move to higher ground if necessary.



According to the National Weather Service, flooding is the second-leading cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States, behind extreme heat.

Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown. No destination is worth risking your life.