Trivia Tuesday: How high does the heat index need to be for an Excessive Heat Warning to be issued?

Extreme heat is on the way, and the National Weather Service has issued Excessive Heat Warnings for the region.

Today's Trivia Tuesday question:

How high does the heat index need to be for an Excessive Heat Warning to be issued?

A. 105°F+

B. 110°F+

C. 107°F+

D. 99°F+

Answer: B. 110°F+

The heat index—or what the temperature actually feels like—must be 110°F or higher within the next 12–24 hours for an Excessive Heat Warning to be issued.

Keep in mind, the actual air temperature doesn't have to reach 110°F. If the humidity is high enough, it can make it feel like 110°F or hotter, which is what triggers the warning.