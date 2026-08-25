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Trivia Tuesday: How far outside a thunderstorm can lightning strike?

Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud has your Trivia Tuesday question!
Here's today's Trivia Tuesday question: Lightning can strike ___ miles outside of a thunderstorm A. 5 MILES B. 37 MILES C. 25 MILES D. 200 MILES
Trivia Tuesday: How far outside a thunderstorm can lightning strike?
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Here's today's Trivia Tuesday question:

Lightning can strike ___ miles outside of a thunderstorm

A. 5 MILES
B. 37 MILES
C. 25 MILES
D. 200 MILES

ANSWER: C. 25 MILES

Lightning can strike 25 miles or more outside of a thunderstorm, sometimes reaching areas where the sky overhead is still blue! You can estimate how far away lightning is by counting the seconds between the flash and the sound of thunder. Every 5 seconds equals roughly 1 mile — so if thunder arrives 15 seconds after the flash, the lightning was about 3 miles away.

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