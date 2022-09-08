Student with gun arrested outside Connexions Academy/Bard High School

BALTIMORE — A student was arrested with a gun outside of a Baltimore City Public School Thursday afternoon.

The student, whose named has not been released, had the gun outside of Connexions Academy/Bard High School.

The gun was taken away and the student was taken into custody by the Baltimore City Schools Police.

"The student with the gun was apprehended without incident and will be held accountable per Maryland law and the City Schools Student Code of Conduct," the school district said in a statement. "We all play critical roles in keeping our schools safe. We encourage any student with this type of information to inform an adult immediately."