Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Student with gun arrested outside Connexions Academy/Bard High School

Police lights
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 6:07 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 18:07:21-04

BALTIMORE — A student was arrested with a gun outside of a Baltimore City Public School Thursday afternoon.

The student, whose named has not been released, had the gun outside of Connexions Academy/Bard High School.

The gun was taken away and the student was taken into custody by the Baltimore City Schools Police.

"The student with the gun was apprehended without incident and will be held accountable per Maryland law and the City Schools Student Code of Conduct," the school district said in a statement. "We all play critical roles in keeping our schools safe. We encourage any student with this type of information to inform an adult immediately."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019