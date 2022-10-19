Watch Now
Loaded gun recovered from student at Baltimore City middle school

4th gun recovered from City Schools this academic year
Baltimore City Schools Police via Sgt. Clyde Boatwright
This gun was recovered from a student at Booker T. Washington Middle School on October 19, 2022
Posted at 3:05 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 15:06:37-04

BALTIMORE — A loaded gun was recovered from a Baltimore City School student on Wednesday.

Sergeant Clyde Boatwright confirmed a .25 caliber gun was found at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

It's already the fourth gun confiscated on a City school campus this academic year, according to Boatwright.

Just one week ago, a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy.

September was also a violent month, as two students were shot five days apart on school property.

Jeremiah Brogden, 17, was killed September 2 outside Mervo High School during dismissal. Police have since charged a teen from another school with his murder.

Then on September 7, a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head outside Carver Vocational High School.

The next day, a student was arrested for allegedly carrying a gun outside Connexions Academy/Bard High School.

