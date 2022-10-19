Loaded gun recovered from student at Baltimore City middle school

BALTIMORE — A loaded gun was recovered from a Baltimore City School student on Wednesday.

Sergeant Clyde Boatwright confirmed a .25 caliber gun was found at Booker T. Washington Middle School.

It's already the fourth gun confiscated on a City school campus this academic year, according to Boatwright.

Just one week ago, a student was arrested for bringing a loaded gun to Bluford Drew Jemison STEM Academy.

September was also a violent month, as two students were shot five days apart on school property.

Jeremiah Brogden, 17, was killed September 2 outside Mervo High School during dismissal. Police have since charged a teen from another school with his murder.

Then on September 7, a 15-year-old suffered a graze wound to the head outside Carver Vocational High School.

The next day, a student was arrested for allegedly carrying a gun outside Connexions Academy/Bard High School.