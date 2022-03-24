THB celebrates Maryland Day with Maryland-flag bagels

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — On March 25, 1634, the first settlers landed on what would become the state of Maryland.

Unfortunately for them, they didn't have Maryland-themed bagels to enjoy when they arrived. Lucky for us, we can celebrate Maryland Day with special bagels from THB Bagelry and Deli (Towson Hot Bagels).

On Friday March 25, THB is selling bagels that resemble the state flag, colored in red, black and yellow. They will only be available on Friday and until supplies last.

Customers can purchase the Maryland Day bagels at any of THB's six locations, on the website and on the THB app.

"We sold 7,000 last year and we sold out very quickly," said Tony Scotto, owner and CEO of THB. "We made over 10,000 bagels this year but I can’t promise they’ll last long. They’ll go really, really, really fast."

THB will be donating free bagels to local charities and hospitals on Friday. They'll also be donating a portion of the proceeds from the bagels to the non-profit Nico's Hope for Life Foundation. It was started by one of the regional managers of THB after losing their son Nico to suicide. Nico's Hope for Life seeks to prevent suicide and promote mental health awareness among young adults.

