Suspect accused of shooting at Maryland trooper linked to millionaire's murder

BALTIMORE — Police say they've arrested a man wanted for shooting at a Maryland State trooper during a Tuesday morning traffic stop.

It took less than 12 hours for officers to identify and locate 22-year-old Maurquise Emillo James, of Baltimore.

James was pulled over around 3:30 a.m. at Belle and Milford Avenues for speeding and driving without tags and lights.

As the trooper approached, James allegedly cracked open his car door and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

Luckily, the trooper was not struck. He was hospitalized and later released for minor injuries.

James was eventually apprehended around 3pm Tuesday in Montgomery County.

Investigators carried out a pair of search warrants at two homes linked to James leading to the recovery of a 2009 Infiniti G37 involved in the incident.

James has also been linked to the shooting death of a millionaire philanthropist at a Maryland senior living center.

On Valentine's Day, 87-year-old Robert Fuller Jr. was discovered shot to death inside his apartment at Cogir of Potomac.

One week later Montgomery County Police released surveillance video showing a person of interest on the property when the shooting occurred.

Maryland State Police are expected to share more details during a 3:00 p.m. press conference.

