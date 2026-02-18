87-year-old man killed at Maryland senior living center identified as millionaire philanthropist

POTOMAC, Md. — We're learning more details about a police homicide investigation at a Maryland senior living center.

On Valentine's Day an 87-year-old resident at Cogir of Potomac stopped breathing and was later pronounced dead.

Evidence at the scene suggested the victim, now identified as Robert Fuller Jr., suffered some form of head trauma.

Montgomery County Police soon determined he'd been shot to death.

It's unclear who pulled the trigger.

Was it someone living or working at the facility, or could Fuller have possibly been targeted from the outside, are all questions yet to be answered.

When reached for comment, a Cogir spokesperson refused to provide any details but issued this statement to WMAR-2 News.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts are with the resident’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. An active investigation is currently being conducted by local law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to support their efforts in any way we can. Because this is an ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. The safety and well-being of our residents and team members remain our highest priority."

WJLA-ABC7 reports Fuller was a millionaire lawyer from Maine, well known for his philanthropy.