Search on for gunman who fired at Maryland State trooper during traffic stop in Baltimore City

Maryland State Police
Body-worn camera footage from the Feb. 24, 2026 incident
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are in search of an alleged gunman who fired at a trooper during a Tuesday morning traffic stop in Baltimore.

It happened around 3:30am at the intersection of Belle Avenue and Milford Avenue.

That's where the trooper pulled over a gray Infiniti for a traffic violation.

As the trooper approached police say "the door opened slightly and shots were fired from inside the car."

Body-worn camera footage from the Feb. 24, 2026 incident

While the trooper was not struck, he suffered "powdered burns" from the firearm discharge which required hospitalization.

The getaway car is described as having dark windows with front end damage and broken headlights.

A look at the wanted vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-653-4200.

