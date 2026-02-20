New video shows suspect in shooting death of millionaire at senior center

POTOMAC, Md. — Montgomery County police have released video of a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a millionaire at a senior living center.

The shooting happened Valentine's Day morning at the Cogir Potomac Senior Living facility in the 10800 block of Potomac Tennis Lane.

87-year-old Robert Fuller Jr. was found dead inside his apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

RELATED: 87-year-old man killed at Maryland senior living center identified as millionaire philanthropist

During the investigation, detectives got surveillance video showing a person on the property of the senior living facility around the time of the shooting.

Police say this person is considered a suspect in this case. At this time, there is no clear description of the suspect's gender or race.

The person in the video has their back turned, so it's unclear what the gender is.

When reached for comment, a Cogir spokesperson refused to provide any details but issued this statement to WMAR-2 News.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents. Our thoughts are with the resident’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. An active investigation is currently being conducted by local law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with authorities and will continue to support their efforts in any way we can. Because this is an ongoing investigation and out of respect for the family’s privacy, we are unable to provide additional details at this time. The safety and well-being of our residents and team members remain our highest priority."

WJLA-ABC7 reports Fuller was a millionaire lawyer from Maine, well known for his philanthropy.

Investigators are asking anyone who recognizes the clothing worn by the individual, or who can identify any distinguishing characteristics to call the Major Crimes Division.