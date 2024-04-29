Two Maryland natives sign deals with Ravens as undrafted free agents

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have signed Jordan Toles, former safety at Morgan State University, to an undrafted free agent deal.

The Baltimore native went to high school at St. Frances and earned a spot on the All-MEAC First Team last season.

He finished as the Bears' second leading tacklers, with 66 tackles. He also finished as a semifinalist for the Aeneas Williams Award.

Toles began his career at LSU before transferring to Morgan.

He isn't the only safety to get some attention from the Ravens.

Howard County native Beau Brade also inked an undrafted free agent deal with the Ravens.

RELATED: Howard County's own Beau Brade gets ready for the 2024 NFL Draft

The Maryland safety led the team in total tackles.

ESPN ranked Brade as the fifth ranked safety in the draft.