Howard County's own Beau Brade gets ready for the 2024 NFL Draft

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Beau Brade, a Howard County native, is making waves throughout NFL circles.

The former River Hill High School standout kept his talents in state attending Maryland.

Experts believe he'll be the first Terrapin taken off the board.

"I always dreamt of playing in college, and to the next level, the NFL. Originally, I wanted to be a running back, but you know I like DB (defensive back) better," said Brade.

Safe to say, Brade picked the right position.

During his final two years at Maryland, he led the team in total tackles.

Before he took the field as a Terp, he was dominating locally.

"When I was a freshman, I played varsity... I never missed a game. So it was a great experience with all of my guys there. A lot of times people from that area have other aspirations. It's not that they're not fortunate to play football, it's just not one of their aspirations to go to that level," said Brade.

Between Michigan, Virginia Tech and Maryland, Brade surprised everyone staying home.

He says it was important for him staying home and inspiring young kids who come out to his games to watch him play.

"I feel like they can see that it's just a grasp away and if they just put the hard work then they'll get here too," said Brade.

Leading up to the draft, Brade carries a calm demeanor and relaxed vibe about achieving his lifelong dream.

"I'm staying chill. Sometimes you get nervous throughout this process. A lot of people do, but I'm trying to stay chill. I'm putting a lot of pressure not on me, but I feel like it should be on other teams to pick me. I feel like I'm a good player. I'm a great player. I feel like you could see it on film. I show myself on the board work. I show myself as a person of character. So at that point, I told you who I am as a person and as a football player so it's your decision. Wherever I go I'm ready to play," said Brade.

Brade knows some people may hope to see him as a Raven next year.

"That'll be great too. I'd love to be a Raven. I grew up watching the Ravens, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs, that whole defense. That's probably part of the reason why I play how I do," Brade said.

ESPN ranks Brade as the fifth ranked safety in this NFL draft.