Towson preparing for their final two road games of the regular season

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson Tigers men's basketball team is riding a 12 game-win streak the longest in program history as a division one school.

They have two final road games beginning this Thursday at Elon University and Saturday at Campbell.

Their focus isn't the win streak, instead winning the regular season conference championship outright.

"It's a pretty even keel group. They're enjoying winning but they know we've got to continue to execute and hopefully perform at a high level," says Pat Skerry, head coach of the Towson men's basketball team.

"Overall, the vibes are good. We've still got bigger goals to reach and higher heights to hit. So as long as we keep our mind focused on the right thing and and stay focused on the goal then we'll be fine," says Tigers guard Nendah Tarke.

Part of what's led to this double digit win streak is players and coaches working overtime. Before and after practice.

"Just keep doing the right thing to give yourself the best chance to win. It doesn't guarantee you winning the game but if you keep doing the right thing, you have a better chance to win and that's what we do," says Tarke.

Best group I've been around as far as coming in, extra shooting, extra film, extra strength with out strength coach, coach Vohra. All that stuff matters this time of year," says Skerry.

Surprisingly, the CAA's best team the Tigers are underdogs this Thursday against Elon, which is adding more fuel to an already fired up Tigers team.

"I always think it's interesting giving the number one team extra motivation," says Tarke.

"I hope they read all that stuff where if somebody's not feeling the Tigers, they can use that as motivation," says Skerry.

Thursday's tipoff against Elon is at 7 p.m.