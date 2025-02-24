Towson men's lacrosse team looks to bounce back after four straight losses

TOWSON, Md. — The Towson men's lacrosse team may not be off to the start that they hoped for this season, but it's going to take a lot more than four consecutive losses to affect this team's psyche.

Returning to the practice field Monday after a tough 11-6 loss at home against St. Josephs this past Saturday, their confidence isn't wavering.

Mentally, they remain sharp and optimistic they have what it takes to turn this season around.

"You can't get too down on ourselves right now, you know. Obviously, we've shown that we can play with these top teams, and we are a top team. It's just about finishing the game, putting the pieces together, you know, learning from our mistakes, learning from the film, and now buying in, and I think we know we're gonna get some better out later on," says Tigers defenseman

Conor Spagnolli.

"We've gotta continue to work at it and that's what I love about them. They know that they're capable of more and then being able to pull that out of each other every day practices the challenge in front of us while staying positive," says Shawn Nadelen, head coach of the Tigers.

Their first four games have been against some of the sport's best, like Johns Hopkins and Syracuse, but the Tigers firmly believe they're one of the best teams and can't wait to show it.

"Regardless of our competition, it's all about how we play and how we perform, and put ourselves in position to make plays and then finishing those plays off," says Nadelen.

Towson will travel to UMBC for their matchup against the Retrievers at 6 o'clock this Friday.